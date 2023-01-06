Police arrest son for kidnapping father in Kwara

The suspect had confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father

Members of the anti-kidnapping team of the Kwara Police State Command arrested one Issa Naigheti on Wednesday for the alleged kidnap of his father with two others.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, the suspect was arrested around the Kambi area of Ilorin while trailing suspected kidnappers.

The statement also said that the suspect had confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to…