Success of Afrobeats paved by deliberate interventions of Nigerian industry — Stakeholders

Nigerian musicians, armed with the broad classification that the world knows now as ‘Afrobeats’, have taken the world by storm and in 2022, broke records in all ramifications.

From Nigeria to South Africa, Asia, Europe to the rest of the world, artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, Ruger, Kizz Daniel, Yemi Alade dominated the line up of the biggest musical festivals with critical acclaim.

They would also headline their own events across various continents, selling out venues with thousands of fans, cut across different nationalities in attendance. It is safe to say, that Nigerian musicians were the most sought…