Tinubu to youths: We’ll make you job creators, not job seekers

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerian youths that they will play key roles in steering the affairs of his administration if he is given the mandate to lead the country.

Tinubu promised to make youths in Nigeria job creators and not job seekers, mainly through infrastructural development that would create opportunities for them to explore all the sectors of the economy.

The APC Presidential Candidate, who spoke at the Tinubu-Shettima National Youth Town Hall Meeting, held in Abuja on Friday, noted that he would also invest in the electricity…