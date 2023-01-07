2023: AFRPN to engage leadership of 4 contending political parties

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN) is set to engage the leadership of the four foremost contending political parties for the Office of the President in the historic February elections to rub minds with the diplomatic community.

Tribune reports that the four foremost political contenders in the forthcoming general election are All Progressive Congress(APC), People Democratic Party(PDP), Labour Party(LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP).

The President of AFRPN Dr. Gani Lawal in his speech while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday explained that the parley is with a view of sharing with anxious electorate the novelty of alleviating the…