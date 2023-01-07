Collection of PVCs at ward level commences in Anambra

“Collection of Permanent Voter Cards by prospective voters across political wards in Anambra State has commenced.’

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), order the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to registrants at the ward level Nationwide, which commences today (Friday).

Our Correspondent who visited some wards in Awka North, Onitsha South and Ihiala Local Government Areas respectively, to ascertain compliance, observed poor…