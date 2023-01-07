Firm launches ‘Kings Know When to Stop’ for safe, responsible gaming

Leading sports betting brand BetKing, has launched a campaign themed ‘Kings Know when to stop’ that aims to encourage a responsible gaming ecosystem by educating players on the importance of betting responsibly. The campaign features a three-part TVC that encourages players to maintain responsible gaming behaviors by recognizing and sticking to their limits.

The videos intelligently leveraged relatable scenarios to communicate the importance of setting and adhering to limits when partaking in any activity, including sports betting. The three films feature BetKing Brand Ambassador & Nigerian Football Legend, Jay Jay Okocha, Reality TV Star, Seyi Awolowo, and social media content…