I wake up with headaches

I am a 50 -year old civil servant. My problem is that I sometimes wake up with headaches. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Lookman (by E Mail)

Waking up with a headache can be a sign of various things, including dehydration, migraine, sleep apnea, or bruxism, which is when someone grinds or clenches their teeth during sleep. Many people with migraine experience headaches that begin in the early hours of the morning. However, if a person has never had migraine headaches before, there may be another cause. Alcohol consumption may result in a hangover, which can include a headache the next day. A person…