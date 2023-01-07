I was very happy the day I received my first ₦94,300 scholarship from UNILORIN —Azeez Alamu

27-year-old Azeez Alamu is the first First Class graduate from the University of Ilorin’s Department of Political Science since it’s establishment in 1982. He graduated with a 4.58 CGPA. In this interview, he tells YUSUF ABDULKADIR his success story and how he feels to be the first to attain the feat.

HOW does it feel being the first student to graduate with a First Class in Political Science from the University of Ilorin 40 years after the establishment of the department?

I feel very much grateful because I see it as grace from God. I don’t have two heads, I’m just a manifestation of His grace.

Do…