“Immediately it was 12 midnight, my mother called to greet me ‘happy new year.’ I didn’t know it would be our last interaction”

By
Headliners
-
1


•How suspected Yahoo boy turned new year to gloom for Akinmoorin community in Oyo

3C7BD8CD 5B5E 4BFA 8625 1C8ED6B69DF6


ON Saturday December 31, 2022, just before 12 midnight struck to usher in 2023, 57-year- old Madam Kemi Okeseeyin danced inside Saint John’s Anglican Church, Akinmoorin in Oyo State, thanking her Maker for the opportunity of being alive. Little did she know that she would just have a bite of the new year for a few minutes.

As the clock struck at midnight, she joined others in shouting “happy new year,” but less than two hours after, the happiness turned to sadness for her family, friends, sons and daughters of the town.

A…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR