“Immediately it was 12 midnight, my mother called to greet me ‘happy new year.’ I didn’t know it would be our last interaction”

ON Saturday December 31, 2022, just before 12 midnight struck to usher in 2023, 57-year- old Madam Kemi Okeseeyin danced inside Saint John’s Anglican Church, Akinmoorin in Oyo State, thanking her Maker for the opportunity of being alive. Little did she know that she would just have a bite of the new year for a few minutes.

As the clock struck at midnight, she joined others in shouting “happy new year,” but less than two hours after, the happiness turned to sadness for her family, friends, sons and daughters of the town.

A…