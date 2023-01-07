LGAs will enjoy autonomy under me as Ogun governor — Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Honourable Ladi Adebutu, has promised to ensure the 20 local government councils in the state enjoy autonomy if elected governor.

Adebutu made this known when his campaign trail went to Odeda Local Government Area of the state, where he donated a 500KVA transformer to the Camp community to alleviate their epileptic power problem being experienced over the last three years.

The scion of the billionaire pools magnate said the development of a state could only be rapid and the people at the grass roots enjoy good governance when local government councils are autonomous.

Adebutu, who was warmly received by the…