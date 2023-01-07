My wife is barren, please separate us —Husband

A Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dissolved a 14-year-old marriage between Maxwell Chuka and his wife, Christy on grounds of childlessness.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Christy consented to the dissolution of their marriage on the grounds that she has also lost interest in it.

“I am fed up with our marriage. I have tried my best to have children, but all attempts have failed.

“I have gone to different hospitals, taken different concoctions, all to no avail,” she said.

Delivering…