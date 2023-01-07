NPFL: We have recruited best legs for the continental games — Dimeji Lawal, 3SC GM

Former Nigerian international footballer and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan General Manager, Dimeji Lawal, has said his team is battle ready for the 2022/2023 NFF/GTI League season as they have recruited some of the best legs in the country to prosecute the league.

Lawal, in a radio program tagged ‘Sports Fact File’ on Raypower in Abuja monitored by Tribune Sports, said the club have learnt from its past mistakes last season where it relied solely on players who brought it back to the premier league a result which he stated was counter productive.

He however added that 3SC is looking forward to a good outing in the league and will work towards picking a…