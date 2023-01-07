Sarai Korpacz to release first single,’Holy Ground,’ of 2023

“Holy Ground,” Sarai Korpacz’s new song about placing trust in God while obediently following Him, will debut on January 12. For the first time, Korpacz will be sharing the mic with daughters, Chloe and Daniella, aged 12 and 10, in a powerful intergenerational collaboration.

The song, references famed Bible figures like Moses, Samuel and Jacob, giving listeners new context and appreciation for their stories. All three responded “Here I am” to God.

Korpacz, a citizen of Nigeria, states, “Nigeria is at the precipice of a new season. As elections are fast approaching, I feel this song will serve as a staple towards what God will do in our hearts. God was with Moses even…