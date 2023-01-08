Couple’s murder: We”re still investigating the case – Police

The Ogun State Police Command,on Saturday, said full investigation has commenced in connection with the murder of Mr. Kehinde and Mrs Bukunola Fatinoye, who were gruesomely killed by suspected assailants on New Year day in Abeokuta

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police would address the press on the matter at the appropriate time.

“Well, we will brief the press at our appropriate time. We are still on our investigation. And when we reached the level we want in our investigation, we will brief the press,” Oyeyemi said.

However, unconfirmed information had it that the prime suspect in the case, identified as Lekan Adekanmbi, had…