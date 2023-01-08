Don’t vote Jihadists, terrorists, killers, Paul Enenche warns Nigerians

As the general election approaches, the founder and General Overseer of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has enjoined Nigerians to participate in ensuring the emergence of good leaders by informing their families in the village of the need to avoid voting for Jihadists, terrorists and killers.

The man of God disclosed this today while delivering his Sunday sermon at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria is currently in a critical condition and the consequences of voting in bad leaders are capable of consuming the nation.

The general overseer opined that ensuring positive change in government is a collective effort,…