Edo train atttack: Atiku proffer solutions to end insecurity

The Presidential Candidate of Poeples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar said there is a need to amend Nigerian constitution to allow for state and community policing as a first line of security.

He said this while reacting to attack on a train station in Igueben LGA of Edo State on Saturday evening.

Tribune Online reports that over 30 travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on Saturday evening.

The incident, according to Edo State Police Command, occurred around 4 pm on Saturday.

Atiku in his reaction posted on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday while…