



Tribune Online

Imo orgy of violence: Why we believe opposition parties are behind attacks on govt facilities —Njaba LGA administrator

The Sole administrator of Solad Njaba Local Government in Imo State, Honourable Ugochukwu Obi, speaks with IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI on the security situation in the state and the four horrific attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state in December, 2022, among other issues. In December last year alone, gunmen […]

Imo orgy of violence: Why we believe opposition parties are behind attacks on govt facilities —Njaba LGA administrator

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune