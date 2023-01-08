Lack of access to funds stopped us from expanding

That anybody is looking forward to taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari when his tenure expires on May 29, 2023 must be the eighth wonder of the world unless those people are motivated by sincere desire to turn the tide in favour of Nigerians. The reason is not shielded in any mystery; for the almost eight years that President Buhari has superintended over the nation’s affairs, things have taken a turn for the worse. The country has become broken and the people battered. One cannot but wonder how we ended up with a president like Buhari. His sense of aloofness is so traumatizing and his attitude of indifference so gnawing that Nigerians can only pray that never again should…