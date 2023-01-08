Sanwo-Olu, Oniru laud Prophet Alo over launch of radio station

It was a dream fulfilled when the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulashi Omogbolahan Lawal, and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro, opened Adamimogo FM, Lekki, founded by the planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, praised the courage of Prophet Alo in founding the radio station, noting that it was a good way to end 2022.

He charged the management of the radio station to be the light for the people in the area of the gospel news and dissemination.

“In…