Sanwo-Olu, Oniru laud Prophet Alo over launch of radio station

It was a dream fulfilled when the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulashi Omogbolahan Lawal, and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde llori-Faboro, opened Adamimogo FM, Lekki, founded by the planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu Alo.
Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, praised the courage of Prophet Alo in founding the radio station, noting that it was a good way to end 2022.
He charged the management of the radio station to be the light for the people in the area of the gospel news and dissemination.
“In…
Source: Nigerian Tribune