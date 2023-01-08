UPDATED: Edo Train Abduction: One suspect arrested — govt

The Edo State Government on Sunday announced that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the Saturday evening adduction of train passengers at Igueben by suspected herdsmen.

It would be recalled that over 30 passengers waiting at the Ekehen-Igueben train station in Igueben Local Government Area of the state, to board a train to Warri, Delta State, were, at about 4.00pm on Saturday, kidnapped.

Chidi Nwabuzor, Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, who broke the news of the kidnap, said that the abductors were herdsmen, who invaded the train station with AK 47 assault rifles.

Among the 32 persons kidnapped by the herdsmen were the train station manger,…