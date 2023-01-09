Algorithm dynamics as antidote – Tribune Online

Nigerian economic experts are united in their projection that this year (2023), “Nigerians will experience harsher economic realities”.

For business owners and captains of industry, the situation is that of almost hope lost. How do we move forward? We surely, cannot continue with our age-long business models that have worked for us. Do we right-size for the sake of our balance sheet?

I wish to prescribe the ALGORITHM DYNAMICS. That is, the change process whereby “input value yields output value”. Algorithm dynamics prescribes that like algebra, a concept or an idea can be substituted in a dynamic process…