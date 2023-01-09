Anambra: Suspect dies while in police detention, investigation commences

A suspect named Uchenna Okafor, arrested on December 23, 2022, by officers of the Akwa Vigilante, died while in Anambra Police detention.

The Anambra police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Tochukwu said that the Akwa Vigilante, in December handed over three suspects to the police at the State SCID annex in Awkuzu.

Ikenga further explained, “It is a case of armed robbery, not a case of fighting, as claimed. The complainant identified the three suspects; there were marks of severe wounds on the body of the complainant due to the attack by the suspects,

“The suspects wrote their statements, confessed to the crime and were detained. The…