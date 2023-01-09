​ ​​​Ayo Olukotun: Everything Will Rest

The yellow ball of the sky sits on the clouds, watching mortal affairs

Some say the sun has blessed their day when it shines

Others complain it is too harsh

It retreats and goes home into the skies after its job is done.

The silvery pageant of the night; a soft glare on beings of the night

The glow of the moon casts an illumination for the nightcrawlers

Some will say its light is not enough for their sight

After the night shift, it disappears into the clouds.

Fiery red fire

Cooks great meals for all and sundry; even burns rubbish

Some only point to its ability to burn, hurt, and ruin

When the job is…