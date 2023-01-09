​ ​​​Ayo Olukotun: Everything Will Rest

The yellow ball of the sky sits on the clouds, watching mortal affairs
Some say the sun has blessed their day when it shines
Others complain it is too harsh
It retreats and goes home into the skies after its job is done.
The silvery pageant of the night; a soft glare on beings of the night
The glow of the moon casts an illumination for the nightcrawlers
Some will say its light is not enough for their sight
After the night shift, it disappears into the clouds.
Fiery red fire
Cooks great meals for all and sundry; even burns rubbish
Some only point to its ability to burn, hurt, and ruin
When the job is…
Source: Nigerian Tribune