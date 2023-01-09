BREAKING: One killed, many injured as Yoruba Nation agitators clash with police in Lagos

One person was early Monday killed and many others injured as Yoruba Nation agitators clashed with policemen in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

A police patrol vehicle was burnt by the protesting agitators who also destroyed some campaign vehicles of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

The situation became very tensed as the agitators threatened to burn down Ketu Police Station, before they were dispersed by a reinforcement og anti riot policemen.

The Tribune Online gathered that trouble started, when Yoruba Nation agitators stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park to hold a rally for the actualization of the Yoruba…