BUA Foods, Wema Bank joins NGX 30 Index

BUA Foods and Wema Bank has been added to the NGX 30 Index as Oando and Union Bank exited.

NGX 30 tracks the best 30 companies in terms of liquidity and market capitalisation.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited revealed these in its unveiled results of the full-year review of its market indices, with some changes witnessed in a few of the indicators.

The results showed the entry and exit of some companies listed on its trading platform.

According to a statement issued by the bourse, the changes became effective on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, which is the first trading session of the year.

Also, Oando left the NGX oil and gas index, which recorded the inclusion of MRS Oil…