Businessman pays N400k for alleged cheating

A Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja, on Monday admitted a businessman, Zakarnaini Usman to a bail of N400, 000 over alleged cheating.

Usman who resides at Customs quarters, Abuja is facing two count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at Mabushi Police Station by the complainant, Mrs Ramatu Yusuf of Jahi 2, Abuja, on December 15, 2022.

