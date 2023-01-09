Fountain university partners UN, NDLEA to establish rehabilitation centre

The Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Prof Amudu Saani disclosed that the institution has concluded plans to establish an Academic and Rehabilitation Project (AREP) to help people with Substance abuse.

The project, according to the Vice Chancellor, has gotten assistance from the United Nations, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and locals.

The Vice Chancellor made the disclosure during a press briefing on 12th Convocation Ceremony of Fountain University held at the Senate Building on Monday.

In his words, “If you take a query at the environment of circumstances that made them love drugs they will change.

“Now what you need to do there is to engage,…