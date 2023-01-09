Ghana to host Africa’s business leaders at maiden Africa Prosperity Dialogues

Under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and His Excellency Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the maiden edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues series will hold from Thursday 26 to Saturday 28 January 2023 in Ghana, host nation of the AfCFTA Secretariat.

An initiative of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), the dialogue series are expected to bring Africa’s political and business leaders together in conference with other thought leaders on Africa. Not only will they brainstorm on the all-important single-market project for the continent, but the…