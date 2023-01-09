Labour Party will deliver 20,000MW to homes in four years — Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Mr. Peter Obi has said that Nigerians would experience power surge within the first four years of the administration of the Labour Party.

The presidential candidate of the Labour party said the lease power to be generated and supplied to the homes of Nigerians will kit be less than 20,000MW.

He said this at the Channels TV Town hall meeting where he fielded questions in his plans for Nigeria.

Obi said his administration will do more than that in the life of the administration that would be people oriented.

Contributing to the issue, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party Yusuf Baba Ahmed Datti said Nigerians must know…