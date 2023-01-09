Say no to Gender Discrimination, Vote for Binani, Buhari urges Adamawa Residents

President Muhammadu Buhari urged Adamawa residents not to discriminate on gender when it comes to voting in the next coming election, admonish them to vote Aisha Dahiru Ahmed-Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The president declared his full support for Binani and guaranteed to continue to give her his moral in the coming election as she will be the first female governor in Nigeria, this will serve as a positive signal to the world at large as well as widen female opportunities in politics.

“We are here to ensure that Sen. Binani becomes the first female elected governor, God willing. Her election will speak to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State.”

