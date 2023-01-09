Stop rates of N56.91bn new issuances to moderate on likely increased demand

THERE are expectations that stop rates will moderate due to increased demand as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) refinances Treasury-bills worth N56.91 billion that will mature via the primary market.

Market information show that the maturities are viz: 90-day bills worth N1.55 billion, 182-day bills worth N1.46 billion, and 364-day bills worth N53.90 billion.

In another development, the Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced its first bonds issuance for 2023, two Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds for subscription.

A statement by the DMO says “One is a two-year FGN Savings Bond due in January 11, 2025, at the interest rate of 9.600 percent per annum. The…