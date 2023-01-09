US congressman demands release of Kanu, condemn “genocide” by FG against South East

A United States Representative, Jarvice Johnson has demanded for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stating the need for the government of Nigeria to comply with the UN Mandate and the Orders of its own Courts.

Representative Johnson had accused the Nigerian government of carrying out “another form of genocide, one citizen at a time”, and called on the American government to get involved to stop this genocide.

In a press release, he advised the US government: “We have protected other countries around this world to help vulnerable populations; we need to do the same for Nigeria and it’s Biafran citizens”.

“The illegal kidnaping, torture, and solitary confinement…