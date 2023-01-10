Africa records 32 percent decrease in COVID-19 deaths — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) has said that the African Region reports a 73 percent and 32 percent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and deaths compared to the previous week.

The NCDC Director General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this at the Ministerial press briefing on COVID-19 response and development in the health sector on Monday in Abuja.

Adetifa further explained that in the Americas and Western Pacific (including China), there has been a 74% and 29% increase in cases and a 49% and 35% increase in deaths respectively.

He said: “The increase in these countries in part is a component of the winter exacerbation of respiratory illness”.

“The resurgence of…