Big Brother Titans: Ebuka, Lawrence Maleka to host Africa’s largest reality show Season 8

‘Big Brother Titans’ is set to premiere on Sunday, January 15.

The show, according to organizer in a statement published on the official page, will start with a launch show at 7 pm as Ebuka – Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka will be hosting the BBTitans debut season together.

The duo will be sharing the stage, handling a blend of housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, the show organiser disclosed.

Ebuka-obi Uchendu started as a housemate in the first season of ‘Big Brother Nigeria’ before eventually becoming the six-time host for the Nigerian franchise.

He is also the host of the popular TV talk show, ‘Rubbin’ Minds,’ where he sits down with the biggest names…