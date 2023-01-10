CBN, NOA partner to sensitise grassroots on acceptability

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Orientation Agency have entered into a partnership to take the sensitization campaign on the acceptability of the newly designed naira notes to the grassroots.

The partnership was followed by a meeting between the two government agencies where the CBN educated NOA staff and state directors on the reasons why the bank redesigned the naira notes.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari said the partnership is coming at a time when misunderstanding and misconception are affecting the naira redesign policy.

“The bottom line is to capacitate our state directors through this meeting, it might not be a…