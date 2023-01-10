FG vigilance against COVID-19 at points of entry

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that the Federal Government is maintaining vigilance and a high level of preparedness at the entry points to prevent a new outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Ehanire while stating this at the ministerial press briefing on COVID-19 and other development in the health sector, explained that the ministry has met with the World Health Organisation and the Embassy of China to review the resurgence of COVID-19 in China.

Ehanire said “About the development of COVID-19 resurgence in the republic of China, my ministry has been having discussions with the World Health Organisation with the senior officials of the ministry and we…