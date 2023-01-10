Kano Hisbah arrests herbalist for impregnating ‘customer’

“She came to my place for medication, but you know the devil is everywhere”

The Hisbah officials in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano have arrested a herbalist, Muhammad Mansur, for impregnating a woman, who went to him to seek medication.

Mansur who hails from Kode town of the State, was arrested after the victim (name withheld) reported him to the Hisbah office seeking justice on the seven-month-old pregnancy she has, which she claimed belonged to him.

According to reports, the randy herbalist is known for deceiving women, including married ones, telling them if he slept with…