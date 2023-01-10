MAG Foundation unveils in Osun, pledges to add values to less privileged ones

A humanitarian non- governmental Organization (NGO) known as Muniratu Amope Grace Foundation (MAG-F) was on Sunday unveiled in Osogbo, Osun state capital with a pledge to add values to less privileged ones between 1,000 and 1,500 in the year 2023.

The group added that, it’s aim would also focus on execution of empowerment projects that will reduce the spate of poverty among people in the society.

Speaking at the inauguration of the programme, the founder of the empathetic group, Mrs. Sanni Olajumoke Grace explained that, the foundation will also focus on administration of scholarships and grants to students and schools, implementation of healthcare interventions in undeserved…