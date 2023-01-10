Man defiles 12-year-old girl in Lagos, remanded in prison

By
Headliners
-
1


Delta Chief Judge frees four inmates in Warri Correctional Centre, Presidential committee releases five inmates, Police arrest suspected killer, cleric bags life imprisonment, Edo, rapists, Delta, prison, court, armed robbery,Woman arrested for aiding, police, cybercrime, prison, Court
FILE PHOTO


Samuel Emmanuel, a 38-year-old man, defiles a 12 years old girl in Lagos through anal sex; presently, he is remanded in the kirikiri correctional centre.

On Monday, an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’ Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi declined Samuel Emmanuel’s plea; ordered him to be remanded in the Correctional Centre till January 25 for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ advice.

The defendant, a baker who resides in Ileejo, Lekki, is being tried for sexual assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on November 25, 2022, at the Ile-Ojo area, Lekki, Lagos. He added that the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR