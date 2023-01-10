Nigeria needs a stingy leader to be developed ― Peter Obi

“The Labour Party Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has said the country needs a stingy leader to be developed in all sections.”

The Labour Party Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has said the country needs a stingy leader to be developed in all sections.

Recall that the duo of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party PDP and Sen Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress APC had described him as a stingy person which according to them is not what the country needs.

Obi who was at the Town Hall meeting with Anambra…