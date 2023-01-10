Wheat farmers target one million MT in 2022/2023 season

THE Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN) has assured of its preparedness to cultivate over 350,000 hectares to produce not less than one million metric tonnes in the 2022/2023 farming season.

Former National President of the association, Salim Saleh Mohammed, in his last interview few days before he died on December 25, 2022, said this is possible with the support and encouragement from Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other interested private partners.

He had said that the association expected to receive much and timely attention to produce enough to mitigate the disaster and the…