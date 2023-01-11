2023 budget: EFCC, NASENI get highest allocations from N148.169bn appropriated fund

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) are to receive the highest budgetary allocations from the total sum of N148.169 billion approved for various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs under the Presidency for the year 2023.

Breakdown of the approved budget showed that the sum of N102.518 billion is for personnel, N25.535 billion is for overhead while the sum of N20.115 billion is for capital expenditure.

The details were contained in the 2023 Appropriation Act passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2nd January, at the State House, Abuja.

