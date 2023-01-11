80,000 Boko Haram, families have surrendered so far

“As at today, more than 80,000 Boko Haram associates including women and children have surrendered to the Government”

In its renewed efforts toward tackling insecurity across the country, Federal Government has reiterated its resolve towards ending the recruitment of children and Girl-Child into armed and ideological groups across Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Manzo gave the assurance in Abuja, during the flag-off of one-day sensitisation and awareness on Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and exploitation of Juveniles into armed…