Atiku discusses economy, security with UK government officials 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria.

The former vice president, who is presently in the United Kingdom with his delegation, met with the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, Directors of National Security, Open Space, and seven other departmental and agency heads.

According to the Director of Public Affairs of the PDP presidential campaign, Senator Dino Melaye, the sessions were robust…