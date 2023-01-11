Diri inaugurates first electronic filling court in Nigeria

Bayelsa State, on Wednesday, recorded first in Nigeria with the launch of its electronic court filing system, which will quicken the process of litigation and administration of justice in the state.

Governor Douye Diri launched the new filing system while inaugurating the remodelled State High Court complex at Onopa, Yenagoa.

The reconstructed complex is named after the pioneer Chief Judge of the state, late Justice Koripamo David Ungbuku.

Senator Diri congratulated the state’s retiring Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, for the construction and completion of the project in record time.

Diri said that the electronic filing of documents and work-based access to court materials…