Female genital mutilation cases in Nigeria to reach 2,718,000 by 2030 — NUPEC

A non Governmental Organization, the National Unity and Peace Corps (NUPEC) has disclosed that over 2.718,000 girls born in Nigeria between 2010 and 2015 would experience Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by 2030.

The Commandant General of the non uniform security outfit, Dr. Chinedu Nneji said that total reduction remains the most important strategy as well as the most feasible approach for reversing the FGM practices in Nigeria.

He revealed that, “Osun State in the Southwest region tops the list, while the practice is also entrenched in African culture which its harmful and deadly effects has led to loss of innocent lives.

“According to the UNFPA official who visited Osun…