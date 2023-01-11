How Nigerian Judiciary fared in 2022

SUNDAY EJIKE chronicles major events and rulings that shaped the Judiciary last year.

Something unprecedented happened in the nation’s judicial arm of government in the year 2022. It was the controversial resignation on health ground of the then Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, who was the head of the arm of government. The letter of resignation of Justice Muhammad, who was sworn-in as CJN in acting capacity in January, 2019 after the exit of Justice Walter Onnoghen, was addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Even though Justice Muhammad’s resignation was on health grounds, it was however alleged, that he resigned amid corruption allegations…