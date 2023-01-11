Journalists forum hosts national summit on migration

The Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) in collaboration with other partners will host a national migration summit in Nigeria in a bid to address the challenges posed by irregular migration in the country.

Some of the organizations already invited to feature at the event holding next month in Lagos include the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NiDOE), embassies and others.

A statement signed and made available to the media by the President of the JIFORM, Dr Ajibola Abayomi said the summit…