Presidency not retirement home, turn-by-turn affair – Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said Presidency is neither a turn-by-turn affair, a retirement nor a settlement.

Obi said this during a town hall meeting with students, a private meeting with traditional rulers.

In his words, “It is not a turn-by-turn affair. This is not about turn, but about capacity and if it is about turn people like us would insist that it is our turn and should be considered.

According to him, presidential job is not a retirement loan, or for any kind of settlement but about uniting and rebuilding the country.

“The job of a president is not a retirement…