Salako gives reason for resigning as Lagos LP chairman

“I am the candidate of the party for the House of Representatives seat in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1″

Lagos Labour Party (LP) Chairman, Kayode Salako, on Wednesday, revealed reasons for his resignation as the party’s leader in the State.

According to him, he resigned to focus on his election as the party’s candidate for the House of Representatives seat in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1.

Salako disclosed this in a chat with Channels Television, which was monitored by Tribune Online on Wednesday.

Tribune Online had reported Salako resigned from his position while handing over the party structure in the…